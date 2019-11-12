Survey: What are the least popular Thanksgiving foods?

A new survey reveals some of the least popular items found at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

According to CNN, an online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 people found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike classic Thanksgiving foods but eat them anyway.

The poll breaks it down:

- 29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway.

- 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole.

- 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it.

- 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it.

- 19 percent don’t even like turkey but eat it anyway.

Plus, according to the survey, about half of Americans find canned cranberry sauce "disgusting."

