Survey: Younger generation places lower value on patriotism, religion, family

Updated: Thu 11:33 AM, Aug 29, 2019

(WVLT/ FOX) -- American values appear to be shifting.

According to the results of a new survey from Wall Street Journal/NBC, things like patriotism, religion, and having children are less important to the younger generation.

The poll asked Millenials/ Gen Z and Boomers/ The Silent Generation to rank how the feel about various topics.

Approximate percents who say these subjects are "very important:"

Patriotism
Millenials/Gen Z: 40%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%

Belief in God
Millenials/Gen Z: 25%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 65%

Having Children
Millenials/Gen Z: 25%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 58%

Financial Security
Millenials/Gen Z: 80%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%

Tolerance for others
Millenials/Gen Z: 85%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 75%

Self-fulfillment
Millenials/Gen Z: 75%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 60%

 