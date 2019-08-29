Survey: Younger generation places lower value on patriotism, religion, family

(WVLT/ FOX) -- American values appear to be shifting.
According to the results of a new survey from Wall Street Journal/NBC, things like patriotism, religion, and having children are less important to the younger generation.
The poll asked Millenials/ Gen Z and Boomers/ The Silent Generation to rank how the feel about various topics.
Approximate percents who say these subjects are "very important:"
Patriotism
Millenials/Gen Z: 40%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%
Belief in God
Millenials/Gen Z: 25%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 65%
Having Children
Millenials/Gen Z: 25%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 58%
Financial Security
Millenials/Gen Z: 80%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%
Tolerance for others
Millenials/Gen Z: 85%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 75%
Self-fulfillment
Millenials/Gen Z: 75%
Boomers/ Silent Generation: 60%