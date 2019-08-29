Survey: Younger generation places lower value on patriotism, religion, family

American values appear to be shifting.

According to the results of a new survey from Wall Street Journal/NBC, things like patriotism, religion, and having children are less important to the younger generation.

The poll asked Millenials/ Gen Z and Boomers/ The Silent Generation to rank how the feel about various topics.

Approximate percents who say these subjects are "very important:"

Patriotism

Millenials/Gen Z: 40%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%

Belief in God

Millenials/Gen Z: 25%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 65%

Having Children

Millenials/Gen Z: 25%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 58%

Financial Security

Millenials/Gen Z: 80%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 80%

Tolerance for others

Millenials/Gen Z: 85%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 75%

Self-fulfillment

Millenials/Gen Z: 75%

Boomers/ Silent Generation: 60%