No injuries after brief lockdown at Texas naval air station

No one was hurt after a reportedly armed person at Texas naval air station prompted a lockdown.

Authorities say one person is in custody.

The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was locked down Wednesday morning and people were told to shelter in place. That order was lifted later in the morning.

Base gates were reopened, but people were asked to stay away from one building on the base.

The lockdown came after shootings last week at a naval air station in Florida and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, though Corpus Christi officials say there’s no indication the events are linked.

