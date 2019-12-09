Suspect arrested, charged after officer-involved shooting in Parsons

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man accused of fleeing the scene of an arrest that led to an officer-involved shooting was arrested and charged Monday.

On Dec. 2 officials began to investigate the Decatur County shooting that involved Deputy Marshals with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to reports, Deputy Marshals located Anthony Phoenix, 34, who was wanted on warrants form Henderson County and Kentucky. Phoenix reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a short chase.

Officials said, during the chase, officers fired upon the vehicle. TBI officials said the reason for the shots being fired is still under investigation. No one was hit by the gunfire or injured as a result of the shooting, according to reports.

Phoenix was immediately arrested and booked into the Decatur County Jail. On Dec. 9, Phoenix was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony evading arrest in connection to the incident.

Officials said Phoenix is being held without bond.

