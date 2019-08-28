Suspect arrested in relation to Greeneville shooting

Greeneville Police said one person was arrested in relation to a shooting that happened in July.

Kevin Mackey, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Mackey is a convicted felon who is not authorized to be in possession of a gun.

On July 18 Greeneville Police responded to a shooting call at 1016 Tusculum Boulevard where they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Mackey appeared in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment on the charges.