Suspect at large after armed robbery at New Market Grocery

Officials with the New Market Police Department said they are on the search for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local grocery store.

Police said the robbery happened at New Market Grocery around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect was seen on camera leaving the store on foot. Police believe the suspect is a white male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10" and around 180 pounds.

New Market police said they are still searching the area.

Officials said anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the incident should call 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.