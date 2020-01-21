Suspect breaks into Safety City, vandalizes property

Officials with the Knoxville police department received calls from employees at Safety City in Knoxville about reported vandalism.

Police said an unknown suspect entered the Safety City property and reportedly broke down the door to the miniature Alcoa Building and tore the door handle off the miniature TIS Building.

According to reports, the suspect caused nearly $6000 in damages.

Employees told police they had video footage of the suspect.

Police said it is currently unknown how the suspects gained entrance to the property.

