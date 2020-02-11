Suspect captured after two shot near Highway 70

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday night after two people were reportedly shot in the legs near Highway 70.

Investigators said that two people were shot in the legs on Wilbanks Road off the highway and were taken to area medical centers for treatment.

The sheriff's office said there was a suspect detained in connection to the shooting, and there is no threat to the public.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff's office said.

