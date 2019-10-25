Suspect dead in Hamblen County deputy-involved shooting

A suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Hamblen County, according to Sheriff Esco Jarnigan.

The Sheriff said a deputy responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 160 near Mayes Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

At some point during the call, the deputy was involved in a shooting.

The suspect was killed and the deputy was transported to the hospital.

The nature of the deputy's injuries were unknown as of 7:45 a.m. and no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they are investigating the shooting.

