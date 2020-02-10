Suspect in deadly Nashville stabbing sends letter to news station

A man accused of killing two people and injuring another in a stabbing outside of a Nashville bar sent a letter to WTVF, commenting about his case.

Michael Mosley, 23, was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal stabbing outside the Dogwood Bar in Nashville on December 21. It left two dead and one injured. The two victims who died were Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

Mosley was captured by authorities on Christmas Day in Cheatham County. Mosley's lawyer reportedly said that he was acting in self-defense.

In a letter to WTVF multi-media journalist Nick Beres, dated Jan 27, 2020, Mosley said, "I appreciate you reaching out to me so you can cover my case fairly. The other media outlets have done a poor job at being fair. I feel as though Ive already been convicted by the way I was portrayed."

Mosley also offered condolences to the victims and their families.

Read the full letter here

Mosley's case was moved over to a grand jury on Jan 7.

