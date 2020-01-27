Suspect in deadly crash smoked weed before driving due to Kobe Bryant's death, police say

Memphis police said a man was arrested after two people were killed during a crash Sunday night.

Officers responded to the multi-vehicle crash around 5:40 p.m, WMC reported.

Police said Charles Jones, 38, was driving northbound on South Third Street when he reportedly drove into the center lane into opposing traffic to make a left-hand turn. According to reports, Jones ignored the red light then crash into the victim's vehicle.

The victims, Sonja Roser, 54 and Christopher Hunt, 51, were taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died because of their injuries, according to officials.

Police said Jones admitted he smoke weed before the crash because he was upset about Kobe Bryant's death. Investigators said they watched security footage that showed Jones crossing into the middle lanes at a high speed.

Jones was charged with disregarding a red light, opposing traffic, driving while under the influence, reckless driving and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.