Suspect injured in West Tenn. officer-involved shooting

A suspect was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Newbern Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the Dyer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a person being threatened with a gun on Cobb Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said Eric Blankenship was found holding a shotgun.

According to TBI, deputies ordered Blankenship to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the situation escalated and Blankenship was shot in the leg by a deputy.

Blakenship was airlifted to the hospital. No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

