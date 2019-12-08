Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Monroe County

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said short police chase led to an arrest in Sweetwater.

Deputies said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a missing headlight on the 2100 block of Hiwassee Road.

The vehicle reportedly did not stop and led deputies on a short chase. Officials said the vehicle drove through the backyard of a home on Reed Springs Road. The driver, Steven Abner Carter, then fled on foot from the vehicle, according to reports.

Deputies said Carter led them on a short foot chase. Carter was arrested after deputies caught him in a home on Reed Springs Road.

Monroe County officials said they will investigate other parties involved.

Carter faces charges of felony evading, driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

