Suspect missing after Sevier County car chase ends in French Broad River

Crews are searching the French Broad River in Sevier County for a suspect who was trying to evade deputies / Source: (WVLT/ Pete Michaels)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 8:15 AM, Oct 23, 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Sevier County Deputies are searching the French Broad River after a suspect they were chasing drove a vehicle into the water.

According to authorities, the chase began sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday after a suspect refused to stop.

A deputy was trying to catch up to the vehicle when it drove into the French Broad River at a dead end on Pollard Road.

Crews are continuing to search for the suspect and the vehicle in the water.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 