Armed suspect on the run after robbery at Morristown Papa John's

Morristown police have asked for the public's help in the search for a suspect in an armed robbery at Papa John's Pizza.

Police said just before noon on Sunday, a white male in his mid 20's to early-30's robbed the Papa John's Pizza on West Andrew Johnson Highway.

According to reports, the man was wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans and a black cap. Police described the man as clean-shaven and approximately 6 feet tall.

Investigators said they believe the man ran to a nearby McDonald's and changed clothes in the bathroom.

Surveillance cameras caught the man as he left McDonald's. Police said he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans and headed westbound on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Morristown Police Department at 423-585-2701. Anonymous tips can be left at 423-585-1833.

