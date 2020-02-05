Knoxville suspect says he exposed himself to victim because they were "attractive"

A Pigeon Forge man is behind bars after court documents show he is accused of exposing himself to someone at Walgreens at 7521 Kingston Pike.

According to court documents, Austin Ranzino, 29, told police he exposed himself while staring at the victim because he found them attractive. He allegedly also told police that he wanted the victim to see him committing a sexual act.

Records show Ranzino was sitting in his vehicle parked next to the victim when the incident happened. Police say he admitted to committing similar offenses on multiple occasions.

According to booking documents, Ranzino was living at a Pigeon Forge motel.

Ranzino was booked into the Knox County Jail on charges of indecent exposure.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.