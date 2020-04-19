Suspect shoots himself during attempted arrest at Cherokee Country Club

Knoxville police said a man is dead after a robbery and police chase near the Cherokee Country Club.

KPD said officers were dispatched to a home on the 300 block of Broome Road for reports of an aggravated assault around 4:13 p.m.

When police arrived, they were told a man reportedly stole a woman's handgun, pointed it at her and fled the scene in a gray Sedan before officers arrived.

Police said the car was located by officers near the intersection of Lyons View Pike and Colony Street, where officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop before the car fled.

Officers located the vehicle abandoned at the Cherokee Country Club. The suspect was found inside a railcar on the railroad tracks near the country club, according to KPD.

KPD negotiators and the Special Operations Squad were called to the scene after the suspect threatened to shoot himself inside the railcar.

According to reports, the suspect made his way out of the railcar and onto the Cherokee Country Club property. As SOS officers and a K-9 unit attempted to take the suspect into custody, officers said the suspect shot himself in the chest.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the suspect is being withheld as police work to notify the family.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to begin their investigation, while the body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for a complete autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

