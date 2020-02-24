Suspect sought in 6 Detroit-area slayings

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - Federal, state and local law enforcement officers are now looking for a man suspected in six homicides in the metro Detroit area.

Police are looking for a suspect on the run in connection with six killings over three months. (Source: WXYZ/USMS/Handouts/CNN)

“We asked the neighbors to shelter in place; unfortunately, everyone was cooperative, but we did not catch our man,” Detroit Police Dept. Commander Darin Szilagy said.

A suspect wanted in connection to six homicides in metro Detroit is still on the run.

“We believe he’s still in the local area. We’ve been getting sightings. We’ve been getting tips that he’s still walking around, maybe staying in vacant dwellings,” U.S. Marshal Service Aaron Garcia said.

Sunday police got a tip Kenyel Brown was hiding out possibly in the basement of an apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

“We had information that we believe he’s frequented this location. We know he’s stayed here in the past,” Szilagy said.

Michigan State Police, Detroit Police and the marshals were on the scene, some with guns drawn, in hopes of finally bringing brown in custody. He’s been a wanted man since January.

He’s believed to be linked to shooting deaths in River Rouge, Detroit and Highland Park over the course of the past three months, the most recent occurring on Detroit’s East Side on Saturday morning.

They executed a search warrant of the building in Highland Park but Brown wasn’t there.

The marshals believe he's getting help and are investigating known associates.

“This subject is wanted for multiple shootings. He’s very, very dangerous,” Szilagy said.

“We need people that are with him right now just to please make that call. This investigation is going to continue," Garcia said. "We’re going to find him, obviously get him obviously before we get another horrific incident on hand right now.”

Authorities now have a $10,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.

