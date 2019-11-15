Suspect steals 16 pizzas, trips, then held down by employees

A Lexington man is in jail following a botched robbery at a Little Caesars store.

Cameron Osborne, 19, is charged with robbery.

Police said Osborne went into the store at 135 E. New Circle Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Osborne was armed with a bat and his face was covered with a mask.

His arrest citation says he used the bat to threaten the manager and damage the counter and register.

Osborne stole roughly $200 from two cash registers and then demanded pizzas, according to court documents. An employee, fearing for their safety, gave Osborne 16 pizzas, valued at $80.

As Osborne was making his escape, he tripped outside the store.

Employees then surrounded Osborne and held him down until the police arrived.

