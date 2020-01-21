Suspect steals safe out of back wall at Knoxville business

Knoxville police said a suspect broke into the back wall of Red Rino C

Cash Advance and reportedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items and cash.

Officers said they responded to the business around 6 p.m. Jan. 15 after the owner reported a break-in.

The owner said the store was closed on Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 15. According to reports, when the owner walked in, he noticed the back wall had been broken into and the safe was pulled outside.

Police said the owner reported nearly $1000 off gold and silver, $600 in collector's cards, $200 in electronics and $813.06 in cash were stolen.

Officials said there was no video evidence of the event and the crime lab was not able to examine the evidence because of the overnight rain.

The suspect has not been identified.

