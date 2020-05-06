Suspected serial killer arrested in connection to decades-old murder of pregnant Tennessee woman

Police have a arrested a suspected serial killer in connection to a decades-old murder that occurred in Spring Hill, Tennessee in 1991.

Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Iowa, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to the death of a Tennessee woman and two women from Wyoming. Investigators said DNA evidence led them to Baldwin, who is a retired truck driver.

On March 10, 1991, 33-year-old Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall was murdered in Spring Hill. Police found her body about 100 feet from Saturn Parkway, and witnesses told police that she had been traveling with a semi-truck driver.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said that when officers found her body, she had obvious injuries to her face and neck, and her clothes and underwear were torn. An autopsy later revealed that she had died of strangulation and had been 24 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

According to Cooper, investigator Tommy Goetz reopened the case in 2019 and submitted evidence recovered in 1991 to the TBI Crime Laboratory for DNA analysis.

The profile developed by the TBI was submitted to the national CODIS DNA database, and it returned a DNA match in two other murders in Wyoming from March and April of 1992. Both homicides reportedly also involved a truck driver as a potential suspect.

Cooper's office and Wyoming investigators teamed up and eventually linked the murders to Baldwin using DNA evidence.

Cooper said Baldwin will be extradited from Iowa to Tennessee to face two charges of first degree murder, one count for McCall and another for the death of her unborn child. Baldwin was also charged for the Wyoming murders, which he will face once the Tennessee charges are solved.

