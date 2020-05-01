Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee

A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas.

The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee.

Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.