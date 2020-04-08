Suspects steal Corona beer, Tide Pods from NC grocery store

A North Carolina Sheriff's Office has accused some suspects of stealing Corona beer and Tide Pods, among other items, from a Greensboro grocery store.

WFMY reported the Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Deputies said two men stole about $300 worth of items from a Food Lion, including Corona beer, Tide Pods, Gain laundry detergent, fabric softener, ribeye steaks and frozen shrimp.

Surveillance video captured the two suspects as they entered the store around 10 am on March 30th.

Officials said the two have not been caught.

