Suspended Bryce Thompson returns to UT practice field

Sophomore defensive back Bryce Thompson is back on the practice field with the Tennessee football team Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson was arrested and released in August after being charged with domestic assault.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, August 24th around 8:33 p.m. at the University's Stokely Residence Hall located at 1311 Lake Loudon Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37916.

Officers had to separate Thompson and the woman involved. He was described to be "extremely upset and agitated" in a stairwell of the dorm.

Thompson stated that he had been in a relationship with the woman for four years.

Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt released a statement at the time saying that Thompson was being suspended indefinitely while the process continues.

"We hold our student-athletes to a high standard," said Pruitt. "The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee."

The second year head coach must feel comfortable with the direction that process has taken by allowing the Freshman All American to return to the practice field. He released this statement prior to practice on Wednesday:

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously. I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

We expect that coach Pruitt will further address the situation after practice Wednesday afternoon.