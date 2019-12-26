Reports of suspicious package draw law enforcement to Norris Dam

Reports of a suspicious package being discovered near Norris Dam resulted in law enforcement presence on December 26.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said crews, including the Knox County Bomb Squad, were called to the area of the dam to investigate.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was taking the lead in the investigation and that the road over the dam is closed at this time.

