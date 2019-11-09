Sweetwater says special 'thank you' to veterans

The city of Sweetwater held their annual Veterans Day parade on Saturday, November 9. The parade started in Madisonville and ended in Sweetwater, Tennessee with a special celebration at the VFW Gold Star Post 5156 Auxiliary.

Veterans from all over Monroe County were celebrated in Sweetwater, Tn. / Souce: WVLT News

Veteran's from all over Monroe County were honored and celebrated for their service and sacrifice for The United States. The oldest VFW post member, 98-year-old Clint Riddle was in attendance.

"It means the world, so to speak. The people here seem to think I'm a big deal or something." said Riddle.

Riddle and another veteran, 93-year-old Joe Sherlin, both fought in World War II.

"I think it's great. said Sherlin. "I got to see some old friends here that I haven't seen in a while and I'm really surprised at the large crowd."

The Monroe County veterans said catching up with old friends they haven't seen in years was the best part of the day.

"The bond is different than anything you'll ever be in because we all went through generally the same thing." said Sherlin. "We trained, we were called away from home - some of us younger than others, and we did whatever they wanted us to do."

Saturday's celebration was extra special to the Monroe County VFW post because they were celebrating their bicentennial year.

