Swing stolen from Anderson County special needs center

According to the Anderson County Sherif's Office, a swing was stolen from the Arc Center of Anderson County Saturday.

The Arc Center says they serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

'With more than 140,000 members and nearly 700 state and local chapters nationwide, we are on the front lines to ensure that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the support they need to be members of the community."

Arc center employees say the swing's disappearance has left the kids who frequent the Arc Center missing a source of comfort.

"The swing was something that the kids raised money for and purchased for their program," said Glenda Bergener, Executive Director at Arc. "It is heavily used by all of the kids and to have it missing will certainly cause a huge disruption for them as it is a source of comfort for them. We have had an outpouring of support from the community and we are hoping to be able to get a new swing soon."

Police said they have not identified any suspects in the case.

