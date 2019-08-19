Swinging stock market could impact your finances

The stock market has been fluctuating the last few weeks, some are saying the economy could take a turn for the worse.

But financial advisers are saying there are a lot of factors to consider.

The big question is if and when a recession will happen.

"We really don't know if we're going into recession. Yeah, you could look at some indicators and say oh in the past these may have led to a recession. But we don't know how long, we don't know if that will happen, when that will happen," explained Jim Brogan, the founder of Brogan Financial.

He said there are some signs the economy is slowing down a little. A two-year bond is paying more than a ten-year bond, which means the long term investment is not paying off what it should.

But Brogan said there is still economic growth. There are low unemployment rates and high company profits which are both good signs.

During this unknown time, Brogan explained, "The markets tend to overreact in the short term to this kind of news."

So what does this mean for you?

A lot of what to invest and where to invest depends on where you're at in life.

One example is saving to buy a home.

If you are planning to do this or make another large investment in a couple of years, Brogan recommends not investing in high-risk investments like the stock market.

Instead, that money should be invested in a very stable and protected location like at a bank, where you are confident that money will be there in two years and even grow a little with interest.

But maybe you're planning to buy a house within seven to ten years.

He said you have a little more flexibility with your money.

You can take some of a risk and put some money into the stock market, but also make sure you have savings in the bank.

"So the number one thing, regardless of what we think markets are going to be doing in the future, we should be investing our money based on when we will need the money," said Brogan.

With longer-term monies you may not need for 15 or 20 years you can invest in the stock market.

Brogan said the market is changing daily, but will ultimately work itself out.

"Bottom line: we don't know if and when. And we certainly don't need to be trying to time the market with our investments. That, in my opinion, is a recipe for a disaster," said Brogan.

Brogan said right now continue to invest your money for when you will need it.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

