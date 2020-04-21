Gatlinburg synchronous firefly viewing event cancelled

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the cancellation the 2020 synchronous firefly viewing event.

An official release said the event was cancelled in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

It was originally expected to be held at the end of May or in early June.

“The synchronous firefly viewing area at Elkmont simply isn’t spacious enough to safely allow hundreds of people to gather under the current health guidance,” said Park Superintendent Cassius Cash. “While disappointing, the safety of our employees, volunteers, and visitors continues to be our number one priority.”

The event is so popular the National Park officials had to begin offering tickets through a lottery.

In 2019, 28,958 people from all 50 states and 19 countries entered the lottery for shuttle access to view the fireflies at Elkmont. Passes were distributed to people from 42 states, Canada, and the Federated States of Micronesia. An estimated 1,000 people view the fireflies each night, including participants from the lottery and campground users.

