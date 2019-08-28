Synchronous fireflies found in North Carolina, researcher says

Does the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have some competition? Experts say synchronous fireflies, once thought to be mostly in the Smokies, have been found on Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

The ones found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are the "Photinus carolinus" species. GSMNP spokeswoman Dana Soehn said it's actually just one of 19 species of fireflies found in the park.

According to CBS affiliate WJHL, Dr. Clyde Sorenson, an entomologist from N.C. State University, saw several hundred synchronous fireflies when he spent the night on Grandfather Mountain.

Dr. Sorenson said he confirmed his findings with East Tennessee naturalist Lynn Faust.

WJHL reported Grandfather mountain is planning viewing events for the fireflies in the future.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WJHL. All rights reserved.