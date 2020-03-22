TBI: coronavirus pandemic causing 'sharp increase' in firearm background checks

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a sharp increase in firearm background check requests has delayed the process of approval over the past week.

The Tennessee Instant Check System provides background checks at the point of firearm sales or transfers in Tennessee. TCIS officials said they experienced an uncharacteristic delay in processing transactions on Thursday.

The delay was a result of a sharp increase in background check requests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, limited staff access to TBI facilities as a result of an employee’s positive diagnosis, and an approximately one-hour, unplanned outage in the technical connection needed to process the background checks.

According to TBI, the increase in background check requests in Tennessee aligns with national trends during the pandemic.

"The TBI acknowledges customers and firearms dealers expect background checks and appeals to happen as promptly as they reasonably can, and the agency does, too," officials said. "However, some circumstances impacting this week’s TICS response times were outside of the Bureau’s control. The TBI appreciates the public’s patience during this difficult and unprecedented season."

TBI processed 14,657 transactions between Thursday, March 12th and Monday, March 16th. During the comparable five-day period, February 13th through February 17th, TBI processed 7,901 transactions.

On Wednesday, TBI officials said they learned an employee assigned to the Headquarters in Nashville tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said the employee is recovering at home.

The Bureau's senior management team said they added additional cleaning measures and notified employees who were in contact with the affected employee. Employees who were not already working from home were advised to do so on Thursday.

