Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in the search for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Christopher Allen Taylor is wanted by TBI and the Roane County Authorities for especially aggravated kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault, according to reports.

Anyone who sees Allen or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

