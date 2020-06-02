TBI, Gatlinburg police investigating after man found dead in Little Pigeon River

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it was looking into the death of a 33-year-old man found in the Little Pigeon River on May 27 along with the Gatlinburg Police Department.

The TBI said on Wednesday the body of Khaled Alshahrani was found in the river around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said they are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen him in the Gatlinburg area prior to his death Wednesday. The TBI released a map of where he was visiting, that included Gatlinburg SkyLift Park and Ole Smoky Moonshine.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gatlinburg Police Department with ant information at 865-436-5181 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

