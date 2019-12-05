East Tenn. National Guard recruiter charged with sexual misconduct involving underage girls

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former National Guard Recruiter has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct involving underage girls.

Matthew Douglas Franklin, 33, faces multiple counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Franklin is from Knoxville and served as a National Guard Recruiter in New Tazewell.

According to a release from TBI, "During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Franklin, while employed as a recruiter for the Tennessee Army National Guard in New Tazewell, engaged in sexual contact with three juvenile females between March 2018 and September 2019. Franklin’s employment was terminated when the allegations surfaced."

Franklin was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail Wednesday. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

