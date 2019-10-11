TBI: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect, accomplice arrested

A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List was taken into custody early Friday morning.

According to TBI, Rodney Wilson, 24, who officials called armed and dangerous, was arrested with an accomplice in Corinth, Mississippi.

Wilson was wanted on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Shelby Potts was also taken into custody on Accessory After the Fact charges.

