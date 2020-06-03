TBI: Tennessee deputy shot citizen without cause, indicted on oppression charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a West Tennessee deputy faces multiple charges after a February incident involving citizens.

WREG reported Robert Wenzler, Jr., a Lauderdale County Reserve Deputy, was accused of shooting at a citizen on February 19. TBI said Wenzler shot without proper cause and then gave conflicting statements on the incident.

Investigators with TBI said Wenzler tried to change the officials narrative of the story to reflect better on him, WREG reported.

A grand jury indicted Wenzler on charges of aggravated assault, officials oppression and tampering with government records.

WREG reported he was booked into jail and was being held on a $7,500.

