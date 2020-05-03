TBI: Tennessee man arrested in connection to fatal fire

David Glynn Riggs was taken into custody Sunday and is being held at the Gibson County Jail on a charge of Reckless Homicide. / Source: TBI
Updated: Sun 6:53 PM, May 03, 2020

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Humboldt man in connection to a fatal fire.

The Humboldt Fire Department and Humboldt Police Department responded to a call of a smoke odor at an apartment complex on Old Gibson Road Sunday. Upon arrival, crews discovered an apartment fire.

After extinguishing the flames inside the residence, police discovered the body of a victim believed to be 84-year-old Perry M. Boling. While investigating the incident, authorities developed information that indicated 33-year-old David Glynn Riggs was responsible for starting the fire.

Riggs was taken into custody Sunday and is being held at the Gibson County Jail on a charge of Reckless Homicide. There has been no bond set at this time.


