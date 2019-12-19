TBI adds Alabama murder suspects to most wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added two Alabama murder suspects to its top most wanted list.

TBI said Brittany McMillian and Brady Kan Witcher are wanted by the TBI and Clarksville police for especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

They are wanted for capital murder in Alabama.

Investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to their arrests. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

