TBI adds East Tennessee man to Top Wanted list

The TBI added an East Tennessee man to their top wanted list.

Agents said Eric Mossburg, 35, is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on October 2 in Greeneville and a double homicide that happened in Winter Haven Florida. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered from the TBI and $3,000 being offered from the Polk County Sheriff's Office for information leading to his arrest.

He is charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The TBI is hoping the tattoos covering his arms and torso will help identify him. He has a tattoo that says "Woo Woo" on his back.

If you spot him, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111.