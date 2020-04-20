TBI adds man accused of sexual exploitation to Most Wanted list

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said they are asking for the public's help in the search of a man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI said Jack Leroy Garcia is wanted by the Cannon County Sheriff's Office and says he faces five counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said he should be considered dangerous.

TBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

