TBI, KCSO arrest two men on fugitive warrants in Knox County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested two men in Knox Co. Friday who were wanted by law enforcement in Kentucky.

TBI special agents along with the Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Hunter Zane Cole and 20-year-old Zachary T. Munsey Friday evening at a Knoxville address. Both men were wanted on multiple charges by the Williamsburg, Kentucky Police Department.

Both Cole and Munsey were arrested without incident and charged with felony fugitive from justice. The men were booked into the Knox County Jail.

