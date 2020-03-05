TBI asking for public's help finding missing East Tennessee teen

The Fentress County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Marcus Walker was last seen on Wednesday, March 4th in the Clarkrange area of Fentress Co.

Police say that Walker was wearing a black KISS t-shirt and blue jeans and may be traveling in a gray 2015 Lexus with a Tennessee tag of BZC700.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Walker contact the Fentress County Sheriff Department or call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

