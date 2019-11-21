TBI asks for help identifying body found in Jefferson County in March

In March, a body was found in a "suspicious bag" in Jefferson County. Nine months later, officials are official investigating the death as a homicide, and investigators have very little to go on in the case.

On March 10, the body, thought to belong to an adult male, was discovered in a golf travel blog on the lake shore near Lake Ridge Drive in Dandridge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation gave details to the public in the hopes that the body would be identified:

- Body was wearing a Walking Dead t-shirt

- Investigators found a belt with the name "Gerald" on his clothing

- Belt buckle has a horse and horseshoe in the center as well as an eagle pattern

Investigators have not been able to identify the victim's exact age, race or height.

TBI said, "We're hoping the public can help us identify the man based on some of the clothing he was wearing."

Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

