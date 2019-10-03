TBI could reveal evidence in case against mother of Joe Clyde Daniels

The mother of Joe Clyde Daniels is expected to be in court Thursday, where investigators could present detailed evidence in the case.

According to a report from NewsChannel 5, Krystal Daniels' attorney filed a motion for bond reduction in September.

Daniels has been behind bars for more than a year on a $1 million bond. She is charged with aggravated child neglect.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent is expected to testify and possibly reveal some of the evidence against Krystal.

Her husband, Joseph, is charged with homicide in the death of 5-year-old Joe Clyde last April. His body has never been found.

Krystal is hoping to have her bond drastically lowered so she might get out of jail while awaiting her trial set for next year.

However, she said in an exclusive interview that she has no money – so she likely won't be able to make even a lower bond.

