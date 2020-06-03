TBI ends search where 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has completed its search for remains on the property of family members of Joe Clyde Daniels.

TBI and other law enforcement officials have been searching the property of Joe Clyde's grandparents in Dickson County. The 5-year-old reportedly went missing from the family's home nearly two years ago.

He is assumed to be dead but no remains have ever been found. His father is charged with homicide and his mother is charged with aggravated child neglect.

The family told WTVF all the brush the search teams cutaway is gone and the holes investigators dug have all been re-filled. The sheriff's deputy that stood guard overnight during the search is also gone.

Joe Clyde Daniel's grandfather said TBI agents said they found animal bone fragments that were likely the remains of family pets buried in the yard, but did not disclose whether or not anything else was found.

According to WTVF, a University of Tennessee van was on the property Tuesday. The Daniels' family attorney said the van is likely from the UT Anthropological Research Facility which studies the decomposition of human remains.

TBI did not confirm why the UT van was on the property.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

