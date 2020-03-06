TBI: Remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell believed to have been found

Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Updated: Fri 11:02 PM, Mar 06, 2020

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The TBI announced remains have been found and are believed to belong to Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-old had been missing since last December. Read the timeline of her disappearance here.

WJHL reported that the remains were found at a property believed to belong to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell. WJHL said investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a property on Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening. The property reportedly belongs to Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr.

Investigators said an autopsy is pending.

