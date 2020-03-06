TBI: Remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell believed to have been found

The TBI announced remains have been found and are believed to belong to Evelyn Boswell.

The 15-month-old had been missing since last December. Read the timeline of her disappearance here.

WJHL reported that the remains were found at a property believed to belong to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell. WJHL said investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a property on Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening. The property reportedly belongs to Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr.

We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell.



This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.



Thank you for your support during this difficult process. pic.twitter.com/KxwpePiydT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2020

Investigators said an autopsy is pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.