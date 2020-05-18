TBI investigates Hamilton County officer-involved shooting

A suspect is dead after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he was shot by a Hamilton County Deputy following a chase.

According to TBI, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 29-year-old Tyler Hays around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Hays allegedly fled and deputies engaged in a pursuit which ended in the16000 block of Crestview Drive.

Hays then fled on foot and for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his gun, striking Hays, who died at the scene.

A passenger in Hays' vehicle fled with the car which caused a second chase and subsequent capture in neighboring Sequatchie County.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

