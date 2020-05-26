Suspect dead in Washington County officer-involved shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said there is an ongoing investigation after a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night in Washington County.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Jonesborough after they, "received a report of a male subject threatening to harm himself and a relative.”

According to TBI, when authorities got to the home they found Gary Dorton, 44, armed with a large knife.

Deputies said they asked Dorton to drop the knife, but he would not comply. During the incident Dorton reportedly charged one of the deputies, resulting in the deputy firing his weapon.

Dorton still refused to drop his knife and attempted to cut himself, according to reports. Deputies said they then deployed a taser in order to subdue him.

TBI agents said Dorton died at the scene, despite first responders administering CPR immediately.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

