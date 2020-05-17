TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Germantown

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Germantown.

According to TBI, Germantown police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on the 6900 block of Corsica Drive where shots were reportedly fired.

Officers said, upon arrival, they encountered Brian Cooper, 49, with several guns who refused to drop his weapons.

TBI said, "for reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at the man, fatally wounding him."

No officers were injured during the incident.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

TBI agents will continue to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

