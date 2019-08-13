DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton

The District Attorney says a suspect was killed on August 13 during an officer-involved shooting.

DA Dave Clark said a call came in to 911 at 5:52 p.m. for a suicidal man with a firearm. The TBI said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the 600 block of W. Broad Street. No officers were injured.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the scene, Clark said. A standoff occurred for about 20 minutes, Clark told WVLT News.

Clark said an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told WVLT News it all started with a man holding a gun to his head.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant arrived on scene just after 8:00 p.m. to find a group of about a dozen neighbors gathered near crime scene tape circling part of the street and several yards in the rural neighborhood that consists of about six homes lining the block.

A witness, who described herself as a friend and neighbor of the man who was shot, told Grant that five to six Clinton Police Department officers arrived on scene to find the man holding a gun to his head and asking for help. The witness said officers asked the man repeatedly to put the gun down.

Witnesses said the man was shot in the street.

One woman who lives nearby told Grant she was home at the time of the shooting and heard several rounds of gunfire

Most neighbors said they had arrived home from work to find Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire crews outside a home.

Investigators said more information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

